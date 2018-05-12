UAE Ambassador, Chief of Pakistan Air Force discuss bilateral ties

  • Saturday 12, May 2018 in 3:47 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: The UAE Ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al Zaabi, has met with Air Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, the new Chief of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), at the Pakistan Air Force headquarters in Islamabad.
They discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and Pakistan. He also praised the strong and distinguished relations between the two friendly countries and lauded the UAE's permanent support for Pakistan. He also commended the high efficiency of the UAE Air Force and looked forward to more co-operation in the future, especially with regard to the exchange of expertise.

Al Zaabi stressed that noble roots instilled by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan to support ties, have the most significant impact on the positive results achieved for the benefit of the two friendly countries, sustained by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.