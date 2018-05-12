UAE Ambassador, Chief of Pakistan Air Force discuss bilateral ties

They discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and Pakistan. He also praised the strong and distinguished relations between the two friendly countries and lauded the UAE's permanent support for Pakistan. He also commended the high efficiency of the UAE Air Force and looked forward to more co-operation in the future, especially with regard to the exchange of expertise.



Al Zaabi stressed that noble roots instilled by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan to support ties, have the most significant impact on the positive results achieved for the benefit of the two friendly countries, sustained by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.