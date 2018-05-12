UAE Embassy in Bahrain launches Ramadan project

The gesture is supported by the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation and the Emirates Red Crescent,ERC, and in cooperation with a number of charitable associations in Bahrain.

In a ceremony organised by the embassy, in the presence of representatives of charitable organisations in four Bahraini Governorates, Sheikh Sultan said that the project is in the framework of the' Year of Zayed' Initiative whose name was connected with giving.

The UAE diplomat added that the UAE, since the era of its founder the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, is used to supporting the needy people worldwide and during the holy month of Ramadan, charitable work increases around the Islamic nation.

Sheikh Sultan added that the UAE Embassy in Bahrain, with the support of other philanthropic entities in the country, will share the joy of the holy month of Ramadan with the fraternal people of Bahrain through supporting charitable programmes, provision of Ramadan baskets and distribution of Iftar meals in co-ordination with charitable societies in Bahrain.

As part of its societal and humanitarian role, the UAE Embassy will oversee the distribution of 1120 food baskets provided by the Khalifa Foundation and 220 food baskets by the ERC.