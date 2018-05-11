ERC organises third mass wedding in Mukalla, Yemen

Major General Faraj Salmeen Al Bahsani, Governor of Hadramaut, and an ERC delegation attended the event.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC, said that His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed's initiative is part of the UAE's efforts to provide for Yemen's overall needs, and to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the birth of the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

"This type of initiative reflects the determination of the UAE leadership to follow the legacy of Sheikh Zayed, and to support the Yemeni people and meet their requirements," Sheikh Hamdan added.

The mass weddings also highlight the leadership's desire to maintain the social and psychological stability of the youth, so they can contribute to their country's development and reconstruction, he further added.