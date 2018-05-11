Abdullah bin Zayed meets with representatives of UAE companies in Singapore

Sheikh Abdullah was briefed by the representatives about the various programmes and projects of their companies in Singapore, and their role in strengthening the relations between the two countries, particularly in business and commerce.

Sheikh Abdullah also highlighted the key role of Emirati companies with overseas operations in promoting the UAE’s relations with other countries, as well as the country’s welcoming environment for business and investment.

He also urged the representatives to continue performing their role in developing the cooperation between the UAE and Singapore.

The representatives welcomed Sheikh Abdullah's visit and expressed their desire to create business partnerships with Singapore, in the light of special relations between the two countries.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Cabinet Member and Minister of State for Higher Education and Advanced Skills, and Mohammed Omar Abdullah Belfaqeeh, UAE Ambassador to Singapore.