Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Singaporean Education Minister

The meeting, which is part of Sheikh Abdullah's current visit to Singapore, discussed the bilateral relations between the two countries and ways of boosting their cooperation, especially in education.

Sheikh Abdullah highlighted the UAE's relations with Singapore and its desire to develop their academic cooperation while pointing out that several Emirati students are pursuing their education in Singapore, which has an excellent reputation as having one of the world's best education system.

Ong welcomed Sheikh Abdullah's visit and praised the deep ties between their countries and their growing overall cooperation. He also praised the UAE’s rapid advancement and expressed his hope for further cooperation between the two countries in education.

The meeting was also attended by Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Cabinet Member and Minister of State for Higher Education and Advanced Skills, and Mohammed Omar Abdullah Belfaqeeh, UAE Ambassador to Singapore.