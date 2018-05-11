Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Singaporean Minister of Home Affairs and Law

The meeting, which is part of Sheikh Abdullah's current visit to Singapore, discussed the bilateral relations between the two countries and ways of boosting their overall cooperation.

Both sides exchanged their views on the latest regional and international developments and issues of mutual interest.

Sheikh Abdullah highlighted the UAE's excellent relations with Singapore and its desire to develop their overall cooperation to the benefit their people.

Shanmugam welcomed Sheikh Abdullah and spoke about the importance of his visit to Singapore, which reflects their cooperation in police and security affairs. He also praised the UAE's initiatives to support the international efforts to maintain regional and international security.

Shanmugam then hosted a luncheon in honour of Sheikh Abdullah and his delegation.

The meeting was also attended by Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Cabinet Member and Minister of State for Higher Education and Advanced Skills, and Mohammed Omar Abdullah Belfaqeeh, UAE Ambassador to Singapore.