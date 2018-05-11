Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Singaporean counterpart

The meeting, which is part of Sheikh Abdullah's current visit to Singapore, discussed the bilateral relations between the two countries and ways of boosting their economic, commercial, investment and food security cooperation.

Both sides exchanged their views on the latest regional and international developments and issues of mutual interest, especially the current situation in Iraq, Syria and Yemen.

Sheikh Abdullah highlighted the UAE's relations with Singapore and its desire to develop them, to meet the aspirations of their leadership and people.

Dr. Balakrishnan welcomed Sheikh Abdullah's visit to Singapore and praised the deep ties between their countries and their growing overall cooperation. He also praised the UAE’s rapid advancement.

He then hosted a dinner in honour of Sheikh Abdullah and his delegation.

The meeting was also attended by Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Cabinet Member and Minister of State for Higher Education and Advanced Skills, and Mohammed Omar Abdullah Belfaqeeh, UAE Ambassador to Singapore.