UAE Ambassador attends 'International Fair of Algiers'

  • Friday 11, May 2018 in 5:15 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Yousef Saif Al-Ali, UAE Ambassador to Algeria, attended the opening ceremony of the 51st edition of the International Fair of Algiers, inaugurated by Algerian Prime Minister Ahmed Ouyahia on Tuesday, with the attendance of members of the government, senior officials and representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited to Algeria.
Held under the theme 'Trade at the service of domestic production', the Fair, since its inception in 1964, has been considered as one of the most important annual economic events in Algeria to promote economic and commercial relations.
 
The exhibition, which concludes on 13th May, will see the participation of 704 national and foreign economic operators from 26 countries, with China - Algeria's first economic and trade partner - as the guest of honour.
 
The event provides an opportunity for businesses to exchange experiences, and establish trade and industrial relations between Algerian businesses and their foreign partners.