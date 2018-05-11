UAE Ambassador attends 'International Fair of Algiers'

Held under the theme 'Trade at the service of domestic production', the Fair, since its inception in 1964, has been considered as one of the most important annual economic events in Algeria to promote economic and commercial relations.

The exhibition, which concludes on 13th May, will see the participation of 704 national and foreign economic operators from 26 countries, with China - Algeria's first economic and trade partner - as the guest of honour.

The event provides an opportunity for businesses to exchange experiences, and establish trade and industrial relations between Algerian businesses and their foreign partners.