Abdullah bin Zayed, Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister discuss bolstering cooperation

During the meeting, which was held as part of Sheikh Abdullah's official visit to Singapore, the two sides reviewed the friendly relations of cooperation between the UAE and Singapore, and discussed ways to enhance them in all fields including in investment, education, tourism and food security.

Sheikh Abdullah stressed his keenness to further strengthen cooperation, based on the distinguished relations the two friendly countries share.

For his part, the Singaporean Deputy Prime Minister, welcomed Sheikh Abdullah's visit and praised the level of bilateral relations the two countries enjoy. He also affirmed his country's interest to promote and develop aspects of joint cooperation with the UAE in various fields.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher Education and Advanced Skills and Mohammed Omar Abdullah Belfaqeeh, UAE Ambassador to Singapore.