Singaporean President receives Abdullah bin Zayed

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed conveyed to the Singaporean President the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their wishes for Singapore further progress and development.

The Singaporean President, in turn, reciprocated her greetings to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, and her wishes for the UAE further prosperity.

During the meeting, which was held as part of Sheikh Abdullah's official visit to Singapore, the two sides discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations and strengthen frameworks of cooperation in various fields, including trade, economic, investment, tourism and food security.

The meeting also touched on the latest developments in the region and reviewed a number of regional and international issues of common concern.

Sheikh Abdullah hailed the unique and outstanding relations between the UAE and Singapore, noting that they are witnessing continuous development under the support of the two countries' leaderships.

For her part, the Singaporean President welcomed the UAE Foreign Minister's visit, saying it will open wider horizons of joint cooperation between both countries in various fields. She also highlighted the mutual desire to boost and develop bilateral relations between the two countries in various fields.

During his visit, Sheikh Abdullah also signed the visitors' book of the Presidential Palace in Singapore.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher Education and Advanced Skills, and Mohammed Omar Abdullah Belfaqeeh, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Singapore.