The ceremony, held at the Ritz-Carlton Kuala Lumpur, was attended by Royal Malaysian Navy Chief Admiral Tan Sri Ahmad Kamarulzamanm; Malaysian National Security Council Director-General Tan Sri Zulkifeli Mohd Zin, a number of Arab and Foreign ambassadors and military attachés accredited to Malaysia.

Khalid Ghanem Al Ghaith, UAE Ambassador to Malaysia, welcomed the guests.