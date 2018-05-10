UAE Ambassador to Saudi Arabia meets with Assistant Speaker of Shoura Council

They reviewed a number of issues of mutual interest between the two fraternal countries, especially topics related to cooperation between the Saudi Shoura Council and the UAE's Federal National Council.

Al Samaan emphasised the strong relations between the Kingdom and the UAE in various fields based on the fraternal bonds between the leaderships and peoples of both countries.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Shakhbout has met with a number of members of the Saudi-Emirati Parliamentary Friendship Committee at the Shoura Council headquarters.

They two sides tackled the fraternal relations between the two countries and the role played by the two committees in both countries to support cooperation and coordination between the two fraternal countries and peoples.