UAE Embassy in Jordan celebrates 42nd anniversary of unification of UAE Armed Forces

The celebration was attended by Lt. General Mahmoud Fraihat, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of Jordan, Atef Al Tarawneh, Speaker of the House of Representatives, along with several ministers and senior officers from the armed forces, public security, the gendarmerie, civil defence, and Jordanian security authorities.

It was also attended by representatives, dignitaries, official and senior tribal figures from various areas, as well as heads and members of the diplomatic corps and military attaches in Jordan.

Matar Saif Sulaiman Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Jordan, highlighted the deep bilateral relations between the UAE and Jordan in all areas while affirming that they are rooted and based on solid foundations, ties and respect that bring together their people, due to the directives of their wise leadership.

He added that the accomplishments of the UAE Armed Forces would not have happened without the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their brothers, Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.

Brigadier Ahmed Jassim Obaid Al Suwaidi, Military Attache, stated that the decision to unify the UAE Armed Forces was a historic occasion, and its unified ranks and combined determination have elevated the Federation and reflected its unity, cooperation, development and modernisation.

"The will of the founding fathers met in unifying the UAE Armed Forces under one leadership and one flag, based on their belief that the Federation can protect and provide security and reassurance to its proud people and defend the nation and humanity. We must also remember the brave Emiratis who attained martyrdom while serving their nation and humanitarian and just causes," he added.

The participants expressed their pride and love for the UAE while highlighting the role of the UAE Armed Forces in defending legitimacy and justice in the region and around the world.

Several Emirati groups, humanitarian organisations and companies in Jordan participated in the celebration, which included a video about the UAE Armed Forces.