ERC launches water project in Mayfa'a District, Yemen

During the launch, which was attended by Abdullah Ateq, Director-General of Mayfa’a District, along with officials from the "Countryside Water Organisation" and local residents, the first pumping of water signalled the start of the project, which is funded by the UAE, under the directives of the wise leadership, led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to support the Yemeni people and improve their current living conditions.

Mohammed Ahmed Al Neyadi, ERC Representative in Shabwa, explained that the project is part of the ERC’s effort to return the normal living conditions of local residents, by implementing infrastructure and services projects.

Ateq stated that the ERC leads in solving the problem of water scarcity in his area that was suffering from a lack of drinking water until the launch of the project, which is part of the UAE’s support and its strategic projects and reflects its humanitarian giving in the liberated Yemeni governorates.

Officials from the organisation thanked the UAE’s leadership, government and people for supporting local infrastructure, services and relief projects while noting that the water project will help improve the conditions of local people and provide adequate quantities of drinking water.