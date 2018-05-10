ERC sends relief convoy to residents of Wadi Al Masini, Natisha in Yemen

Ahmed Al Neyadi, Head of the ERC Team in Hadramaut, stated that the ERC has responded quickly to the calls of the residents of Western Hadramaut to ease their suffering while noting that the convoy aims to improve their living conditions, by providing humanitarian and relief support and development assistance.

He added that the ERC’s assistance is part of the UAE’s charity and humanitarian work and its desire to ease the suffering caused by food shortages and the current living conditions of Yemenis.

Local residents who benefitted from the UAE’s humanitarian assistance thanked the UAE’s leadership, government and people for their support and liberating their homes from the terrorist Al Qaeda organisation.

Local officials from west Hadramaut expressed their appreciation for the ERC and its working team, which is exerting considerable efforts to reach the needy in Yemen’s liberated areas and governorates.