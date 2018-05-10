Nahyan bin Mubarak receives delegation from New Zealand

During his meeting with a delegation from New Zealand, which is currently visiting the country to learn about the UAE’s relevant experience, he said that the UAE is keen to adopt a tolerant approach, on a local level with its citizens and residents and on an international level with countries and international organisations, while stressing that the UAE has adopted legislation that ensures justice and acceptance of others and combats extremism, in light of the belief of the wise leadership in the importance of tolerance as a way of life, peace and social security.

Sheikh Nahyan added that the UAE’s strategy involves promoting tolerance locally, regionally and internationally, as it is a foundation of the country's relations with all societies, cultures and religions. He also highlighted the importance of uniting the efforts of all lovers of peace and tolerance to promote those values.

Regarding the political, economic, social and cultural ties between the UAE and New Zealand, he noted that the two countries have exceptional relations and are seeking to advance them, to achieve mutual benefits. Sheikh Nahyan and the New Zealand delegation also discussed the framework of cooperation in the areas of tolerance, acceptance of others, and respect for cultures and religions.

The members of the New Zealand delegation, including Race Relations Commissioner Dame Susan Devoy, and Rakesh Naidu, Strategic Advisor, expressed their appreciation for the UAE's tolerance and its support for global peace.

They also praised the efforts of Sheikh Nahyan to develop mutual cooperation in promoting international tolerance, respect and coexistence, as well as to exchange relevant knowledge. They also praised the desire of UAE’s wise leadership to promote tolerance both locally and internationally, according to legal and legislative mechanisms.