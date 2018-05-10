ERC places foundation stones of three services projects in Taiz, Yemen

The projects, whose foundation stones were placed by Maheeb Al Hakeemi, Under-Secretary of Taiz Governorate for Technical Affairs, and Ihab Al Dahbali, ERC Representative, include the restoration of two secondary schools, "Greater Taiz" and "26 September," as well as the digging of an artesian well in Al Nour in Western Taiz.

Al Hakeemi praised the ERC’s efforts to ease the suffering of the Yemeni people that was caused by the current crisis while thanking the UAE’s leadership, government and people for their ongoing support and the launch of projects worth AED2 million, especially in the education and water sectors.

Al Hakeemi said that the projects will enable students to return to their classes after many years, due to the war started by the Houthi militias, as well as provide safe drinking water and reduce the suffering of the residents of Al Nour.

Al Dahbali stated that the three projects will be followed by many other projects while noting that the artesian well will provide water for around 25,000 families in Al Nour.

Local residents expressed their happiness at the service projects launched by the ERC in Taiz, as well as their hope that the Year of Zayed will witness more development projects in their city.