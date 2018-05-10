UAE provides relief, development aid to Taiz, Yemen

The UAE’s rescue, energy, health and education initiatives have also highlighted the UAE’s efforts to assist many Yemeni regions.

For over a year, the ERC has continued dispatching urgent aid convoys to the liberated areas of Taiz while implementing vital development projects that aim to return their normal living conditions.

The ERC has also fulfilled the needs of refugee camps, where many Taiz residents have sought shelter after their forced displacement by the Houthi militias and local rebel groups.

The ERC recently intensified its efforts, aided by the UAE Armed Forces, to secure the arrival of rescue convoys in the liberated areas of Taiz.

The ERC has distributed thousands of food parcels, including 2,000 parcels to the village of Wahja and 3,000 relief parcels to Al Silw District. It also dispatched a humanitarian aid convoy that provided tents, in response to the calls of residents of many remote areas.

The ERC has supported the governorate’s health sector and supplied it with essential medical supplies and equipment, to operate local hospitals and health facilities and fight the spread of cholera.

During the last week of April, the ERC inaugurated the General Mocha Hospital, after its restoration and maintenance.

In his speech on this occasion, Ali Al Muamari, Governor of Taiz, praised the ERC’s leading development role in Yemen, which has restored the hope of the residents of the Red Sea Coast.

When cholera was spreading in several Yemeni governorates during the middle of last year, the ERC dispatched urgent shipments of medical supplies to all medical centres in Taiz, even those that were under Houthi occupation, through other international health organisations.

The ERC is monitoring its efforts to support its reconstruction and development projects and restore the infrastructure of Taiz, which was destroyed by the war started by the Houthi militias.

The ERC also signed an agreement with Taiz Governorate to implement phase one of the Year of Zayed 2018 projects, in the areas of education, water and food.

The ERC has implemented several services projects in Taiz, which include a water project and the reconstruction of 14 houses that were damaged by the war, as well as the maintenance of Mocha Hospital and the health clinic in Yakhtal.

On 7th March, the ERC signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with Taiz Governorate, to restore the 120-megawatt Mocha Power Plant. According to the MoU, which was signed by Khalid Al Mazrouei, ERC Representative in Yemen, and Al Muamari, the power plant will be restored by the ERC and high and low-pressure network and transport lines from Mocha to the liberated areas of Taiz will be maintained.

The ERC is also organising a group wedding in Mocha City, with the aim of restoring hope and making the local youth happy, by helping them begin new and stable lives by covering the cost of their marriage arrangements, requirements and home supplies.