UAE, Japan discuss customs cooperation agreement

This came during a meeting with Yasuhisa Nakao, Deputy Vice Minister of Finance for International Affairs at the Japanese Ministry of Finance, Kutaro Suzuki, Charge d’Affaires at the Japanese Embassy in the UAE, along with senior officials from both sides.

Al Kaabi said that Japan is a strategic trading partner of the UAE and that the two countries enjoyed great cooperation relations throughout history. He pointed out that Japan has one of the most important experiences in developing customs work and managing customs risks, which will lead to enhance the efficiency of the sector in both countries.

The two sides also discussed their countries recognition as Authorised Economic Operator(s) - as being part of the international movement of goods - and agreed on increased experience exchanges and mutual trade.

Japan is among the top 10 trade partners with the UAE, with data from the Federal Customs Authority showing that the volume of trade between the two countries reached AED281.6 billion (US$77.2 billion) between 2013 and 2017.

UAE imports from Japan during the same period amounted to AED263 billion (US$ 72 billion), while UAE exports reached AED10.7 billion (US$ 2.9 billion) and the value of re-exports was AED8 billion (US$ 2.2 billion).