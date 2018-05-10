Embassy in Morocco marks UAE Armed Forces Unification Day

The reception, which was held at the Sofitel Hotel in the country's capital, Rabat, was hosted by Ali Salem Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to Morocco. It was attended by Abdelkarim Benatiq, the minister delegate in charge of Moroccans Living Abroad, Lahcen Daoudi, Minister Delegate to the Head of Government in charge of General Affairs and Governance, Rkia Derham, Secretary of State to the Minister of Industry, Investment, Trade and the Digital Economy, in charge of foreign trade, members of Arab and foreign diplomatic corps, senior officials of the Royal Moroccan Army, Moroccan Royal Gendarmerie and national security, as well as military attaches of embassies accredited to the Kingdom of Morocco, members of the Royal Court of Morocco, and a host of citizens, businessmen and the media.

The UAE Ambassador said, "This national occasion, which is marked on May 6th, commemorates the unification of the armed forces in 1976, and reflects the success of the federal march which was laid down by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and which is continued with steadfastness and determination under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan."

Al Kaabi expressed his appreciation for the pioneering efforts of the UAE Armed Forces in defending the unity, sovereignty and security of the homeland and their distinguished, internationally-recognised participation in international humanitarian operations in hotbeds of tension in several countries around the world. He added that these efforts are within the country's framework of promoting international peace and security, under UN supervision.

He also praised the contributions of the armed forces as part of the Arab Coalition defending the legitimacy in Yemen, in an effort to enhance security and peace, achieve development and stability for the brotherly Yemeni people, enhance Arab national security and fight terrorism in all its forms.