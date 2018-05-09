UAE caps Arab media excellence awards

Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State, Chairman of the National Media Council (NMC), who is heading the UAE delegation to the session, expressed happiness over the UAE achievements and congratulated the winners.

"I had the pleasure of attending the recognition of a number of UAE media professionals by the Council of Arab Ministers of Information. The success and distinction achieved by the UAE people and institutions are a source of pride for us all," Dr. Al Jaber said.

Mansour Ibrahim Al Mansouri, NMC Director - General and Juma Mubarak Al Junaibi, the UAE Ambassador to Egypt and Permanent Delegate to the Arab League, also congratulated the winners.

Mohamed Hassan Khalaf, Director General of Sharjah Media, got the Best Talk Show prize, while Shurouq Al Bloushi, from Dubai TV and news correspondent at Emirates News, was honoured for the best investigative feature article on children's coloured dairy products and Humaid Al Zaabi, was awarded for the best media coverage in conflict zones.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Khalaf dedicated the win to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the media sector across the country, saying that talk shows are closely followed by the UAE officials for their role in ensuring constructive channels of communication with the people.