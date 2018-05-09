Mansour bin Zayed briefed on Emiratisation plans

This came at a meeting with Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation at the premises of the Ministry of Presidential Affairs on Wednesday, during which Sheikh Mansour was posted on a number of initiatives made by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation in line with the Emiratisation related objectives of the UAE Vision 2021 National Agenda.

The ministry's efforts were commended by Sheikh Mansour, including its partnerships with the private sector, under which some services are outsourced and carried out under the supervision of the Ministry as per specific terms and conditions.

Al Hamli reviewed the mechanism at work followed by the Ministry at the service centres established in collaboration with the private sector and the achievements made by the ministry in terms of boosting the Emirtisation rates at these centres which are now run by high ability Emiratis and rendering quality services that meet the needs of different segments of society.

An initiative dubbed as 'Emiratisation Partners Club', was reviewed during the meeting to incentivise the private sector to efficiently contribute to the Emiratisation plans by awarding them privileges and services exclusively provided by the Ministry.