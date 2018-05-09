UAE plays great role in countering terrorism, French Senator said

Speaking on an exclusive interview with the Emirates News Agency, WAM, Bockel added, "the UAE enjoys very good expertise in fighting extremism and terrorism and we want to make use of this for the benefit of our two countries."

Bockel headed a delegation from the Senate, the upper house of the French Parliament, on a visit to the UAE with the ultimate objective of boosting ties between the two countries.

"We aim from this visit to enhance ties in all fields, with focus on the political, economic, artificial intelligence, AI, and space exploration areas," Bockel, who is also Chairman of Senate Delegation for Local Authorities and Decentralisation, added.

The delegation visited, among other departments and government entities, the Abu Dhabi-based Hedayah, the International Center of Excellence for Countering Violent Extremism (CVE).

"This is the next time for me to visit this centre and I think it plays a very crucial role in countering terrorist ideologies," he said.

The outspoken Member of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defence and Armed Forces, added, "The UAE and France enjoy deep and long relationship and we need to build on this for benefit of our two peoples."

"The UAE also stands today as a model for gender balance, coexistence and moderation," the Senator, who also member of the French-GCC States Friendship Association, added.

Maqsoud Kruse, Executive Director of Hedayah, briefed the visiting delegation on the centre’s role, objective and achievements as a global body for countering violent extremism, radicalisation and terrorism.