Abdullah bin Zayed meets Australian Minister of Home Affairs and country's Attorney-General

During the meetings, the two sides reviewed avenues of cooperation and friendship between their countries and means of developing them in the interest of both countries and peoples.

The Ministers also discussed a number of current regional and international developments and issues of common concern.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed said that bilateral relations between the UAE and Australia are witnessing rapid development, reflecting the sincere desire of both countries to elevate these relations to greater horizons.

For their part, Dutton and Porter welcomed Sheikh Abdullah's visit and highlighted its importance in enhancing mutual cooperation across various sectors.

Following the meeting, the UAE Minister and the Australian Ministers signed an Australia-UAE agreement for the transfer of sentenced persons between the two countries.