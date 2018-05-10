Abdullah bin Zayed meets Australian Ministers

During the meetings, which were held as part of Sheikh Abdullah's official visit to Australia, they discussed bilateral relations and ways of boosting and developing them in light of the two countries' friendship ties and common interests.

Sheikh Abdullah also reviewed with the two ministers ways to enhance mutual cooperation across various fields, including economic, investment, trade, energy, renewable energy and development. He also exchanged views with them on the latest regional developments and discussed a number of regional and international issues of common concern.

The UAE Foreign Minister re-affirmed the distinguished relations between the UAE and Australia, pointing out the keenness of the two countries' leadership to promote and develop them in all areas.

The Australian Ministers, in turn, welcomed Sheikh Abdullah's visit and said that it will help in boosting mutual cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

Following the meetings, Sheikh Abdullah and Bishop signed a Memorandum of Understanding on political consultations between the UAE and Australia.

The meetings were attended by Dr. Obaid Al Heri Salem Al Ketbi, UAE Ambassador to Australia.