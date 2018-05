Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Managing Director of VPS Healthcare, said the new healthcare facility will provide world-class, specialised medical treatment and services in major medical specialties to communities in the garden city.

The 25,458 square metre hospital featrures 35 suites, five Operating Theaters, 10 Intensive care unit (ICU) patient rooms, eight neonatal intensive care units (NICU), delivery Suites and a pharmacy.