Australian Prime Minister receives Abdullah bin Zayed

Sheikh Abdullah conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and expressed their wishes for Australia further prosperity.

The Australian Prime Minister, in turn, conveyed his greeting to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, and extended reciprocal wishes for the UAE further progress and development.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways of enhancing and developing friendly relations and joint cooperation between the UAE and Australia in various fields including investment, trade, economic, industrial and security. The parties also discussed the latest developments in the region and exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of common concern.

Sheikh Abdullah hailed the close and strong relations that the UAE and Australia enjoy and the keenness of both countries' leaderships to enhance them in various fields.

Malcolm Turnbull, in turn, welcomed Sheikh Abdullah's visit and highlighted its importance, which he said will open wider horizons of joint cooperation between the two countries across many sectors.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Obaid Al Heri Salem Al Ketbi, UAE Ambassador to Australia.