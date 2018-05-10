2nd Political Consultations Commission between UAE, Philippines kicks off

The UAE side was headed by Ahmed Abdulrahman Al Jarman, Assistant to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Human Rights and International Law, while Enrique A. Manalo, Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines, presided over the Philippines' delegation. The UAE Ambassador to the Philippines, Hamad Saeed Al Zaabi, attended the meeting. During the meeting, the committee reviewed a number of issues of mutual interest and tackled ways to enhance cooperation and bilateral relations in the best interest of the two sides.

The two sides also emphasised their continued role in supporting all efforts and peaceful endeavours to promote cooperation and understanding, while stressing the importance of dialogue in promoting justice, peace, security and regional and international stability.

Al Jarman hailed the UAE-Philippines ties and underlined the keenness and desire of the UAE to develop relations which mirror the aspirations and approaches of the two countries' leaderships. The two sides also lauded the existing partnership and deemed it a new stage of bilateral relations that is witnessing significant development at all levels.

The delegation also commended the UAE's overall renaissance in all political, economic, cultural, and social sectors which positioned the country as an economic and trade hub and a destination for global and international companies .

He said that the Philippines is keen to develop joint cooperation frameworks with the UAE under the competitive advantages that will pave the way for the establishment of qualitative partnerships in the coming stage.

Regarding the international cooperation, Al Jarman stressed the importance of continuous coordination and consultation between the two countries on issues of mutual

concern in various regional and international events, especially coordination at the level of the UN and its specialised agencies level, as it constitutes the pillar of effective multilateral cooperation.

Officials from the two sides emphasised the importance of promoting cooperation in terms of bilateral and multilateral relations and upgrading them so as to contribute to serving the interests of the two friendly peoples.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the two sides signed two Memoranda of Understanding, MoUs, in the sports and education and vocational education fields.