FNC takes part in Arab Parliament meeting in Morocco

The FNC delegation included Jassim Abdullah Al Naqbi, Member of the Legislative, Legal and Human Rights Committee; Khalid Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Member of the Committee on Economic and Financial Affairs; Aisha Salem bin Samnoh, Member of the Committee on Social and Cultural Affairs, Women and Youth; and Mohamed Ahmed Al Yamahi, Member of the Foreign, Political and National Security Affairs Committee.

Al Falasi emphasised the importance of the UAE Parliamentary Division's participation in the meeting, noting that the meeting was an occasion to discuss main issues related to economy, investment and development of efficient legislation that streamline pan-Arab economic cooperation.

Samnoh said that the committee referred a draft unified Arab law for higher education and scientific research, which was highly appreciated and approved by all members.

The UAE delegation stressed that the UAE government lays a special focus on the development of education, scientific research and innovation, being the pillars of the national strategy to deliver the future.