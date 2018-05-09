UAE participates in 49th session of Arab Information Ministers' Council

The delegation included Mansour Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Director-General of NMC, Juma Mubarak Al Junaibi, UAE Ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt and Permanent Representative to the Arab League, and other senior NMC officials.

The Arab information ministers discussed a wide range of issues, including a follow-up of an international media plan to confront the US unilateral decision to recognise Jerusalem as capital of Israel. The plan seeks to rally and mobilise Arab ranks to raise awareness about the holy city and support diplomatic flurry towards the international community and world public opinion.

The meeting sought how to support the Palestinian Cause, being the central issue to the Arab League.

Other topics on the meeting agenda included Arab media plan for the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, role of Arab media in countering terrorism and updating the media charter of honour, to promote professional and ethical values and principles and live up to latest regional and global developments.

The ministers selected Saudi capital, Riyadh, to be the Arab Media Capital for 2018/2019 in parallel with Jerusalem, the permanent Arab Media Capital.

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said Arab media should present and promote the moderate image of the Arab civilisiation and culture and distance itself from spreading sectarianism and hatred.