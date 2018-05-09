Hamad Al Sharqi witnesses graduation ceremony of Year of Zayed batch of University of Fujairah

Sheikh Hamad said that the academic process and overall strategic plans followed by Emirati universities are based on achieving exceptional results, which comply with international scientific developments.

Sheikh Hamad made this statement while attending on Wednesday, at the hall of the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, the graduation ceremony of the students of the "Year of Zayed 2018" batch of the University of Fujairah.

Which was attended by Sheikh Saleh bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Department of Industry and Economy in Fujairah; Sheikh Saif bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Free Zone Authority; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Fujairah e-Government Department; Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, President of the Emirates Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation, and Saeed Mohammed Al Raqbani, Special Advisor to the Ruler of Fujairah and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the University.

The Ruler of Fujairah congratulated the students on finishing their academics, asserting the necessity of investing the knowledge they gained during the years of their study to serve the UAE and contribute to the development process of the country.

Sheikh Hamad praised the role of the University of Fujairah in preparing generations capable of keeping up with the modern developments and technologies by providing education to all those who want it within and outside the emirate to support the development of the country.

He stressed the importance of aligning the university’s educational curricula with the requirements of the job market. He said the university adopts effective teaching methods and strives to train students well to develop their intellectual and cultural abilities.

At the end of the ceremony, Sheikh Hamad honoured the graduating students and handed them their certificates.