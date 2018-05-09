UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Kenyan President

Ambassador Al Mu'alla conveyed to President Kenyatta greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their best wishes to the people of Kenya.

President Kenyatta reciprocated the greetings and wished the people of the UAE further progress and prosperity.