FNC passes bill on integrated waste management

The bill pertains to all processes of wastes management, starting from production, classification, collection, transport, storing, recycling, treatment and disposal across the emirates, including the free zones.

This is excluding nuclear and radioactive wastes.

As per the bill provisions, any private entity found to dispose off, landfill or burn waste in open areas, roads, public parks and water channels, or any other undesignated area, will incur AED1 million in fine.

The council highlighted the importance of the new law in environment protection and controlling the impacts of waste generation on people's health. It well also bolsters the country's efforts aimed at gaining economic benefits from wastes and introducing sustainable and smart solutions for treating them.

Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of FNC, said that the bill represents, "an unprecedented federal legal framework to deal with challenges posed by the issue of wastes management, which is closely related to the issues of environment protection and public health".

"It also entails the adoption of the best international practices, not only in wastes management, but also in paving the way for turning them into economic resources," she added. "It is a turning point in environment management in UAE," the FNC speaker said.

The bill supports the establishment of national database to enhance for wastes disposal and treatment with the ultimate objective of building healthy environment, disease control, building green communities and enhancing the country's position in the global Human Footprint Index.

The UAE has the highest rates of waste generation per capita in the world and contributes to 6% of greenhouse gas emissions in the country.

"The bill will bolster the efforts of the competent authorities, led by Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, MCCE, to come up with economic and environment-friendly solution to for wastes management," Al Qubaisi said.

During the session, the FNC members tabled six questions to Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment and to Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Cabinet Member and Minister of State for Higher Education and Advanced Skills, which focussed on environmental pollution in some areas of the UAE; supporting fishermen affected by a decision to ban fishing of Sheri and Safi fish, during the breeding season; the standards and regulations for the use of chemical fertilisers; fraud in selling organic agricultural products; transportation and trade of palm trees; as well as fulfilling requirements for graduation from the Higher Colleges of Technology.