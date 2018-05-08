Hamdan bin Mohammed attends ‘Dubai Future Talks’ session

His Highness also said that using this knowledge in the best way to support the nation’s strategic objectives is key for Dubai and the UAE.

"Over the past few years, the UAE has attracted the most talented and experienced people across various fields. Today, as we are entering a new ambitious phase of development, we need to stay abreast of the latest discoveries to build a comprehensive talent base and cutting edge infrastructure so that our nation will always be proactive in finding opportunities to serve our people and ensure their happiness," Sheikh Hamdan said.

Sheikh Hamdan’s remarks came as he attended the second session of Dubai Future Talks, organised by the Dubai Future Foundation. The Talks focused on the theme ‘Neuroscience and Cognitive Awareness’. The Chairman of the National and Reserve Service Authority Major General Pilot Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, and Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi and a number of senior officials also attended the second session of the Dubai Future Talks.

Sheikh Hamdan praised the Dubai Future Talks initiative and the opportunity it offers to share knowledge, discuss ideas and key issues that can help build the capabilities of UAE nationals, so they can unleash their potential using the best scientific and technical solutions.

The second session featured a talk by Dr. Anil Seth, Professor of Cognitive and Computational Neuroscience, University of Sussex, UK. He spoke about cognitive awareness from the point of view of neuroscience. In his talk, he highlighted the relationship between intelligence, consciousness and artificial intelligence.

Dr. Anil Seth discussed the way awareness manifests and the mechanism through which it is processed in the brain. He also discussed the enormous potential of the human mind, which gives humans the ability to be innovative and creative in ways that vary from one person to another.

The Dubai Future Talks is a knowledge-based initiative that aims to help build the capabilities of members of society, and inspire them to participate in building the future by sharing the success stories of prominent thought leaders, businessmen, and specialists from across the world. The initiative forms part of the effort to cement Dubai’s position as a hub for future sciences, and a global centre for knowledge.