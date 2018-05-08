New school in Lahej Governorate in Yemen named after Khalifa bin Zayed

Major General Ahmed Abdullah Al Turki, Governor of Lahej, issued his directive to name the school after His Highness Sheikh Khalifa, during a ceremony where he received tenders, opened envelopes and announced the winning projects of the first stage of the ERC-funded projects for the Year of Zayed 2018, with the attendance of Eng. Saeed Al Ali, Head of the ERC Team in Aden, Abdul Elah Al Radfani, Project Coordinator of Lahej Governorate and Director of the Governor’s Office, and several directors of the Governorate’s Court, as well as Under-Secretary Mohammed Sallam, Chairman of the Analysis Committee, along with the committee’s members and contractors.

Al Turki thanked the UAE’s leadership, government and people, as well as the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation and the ERC, for their efforts to provide humanitarian and relief support and launch future services and development projects.

The UAE’s support for Yemen is not new and reflects the deep ties between their people, he said in conclusion.