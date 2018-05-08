Hamdan bin Mohammed welcomes Gov Games contestants

The unique event, which will test the mental and physical skills of contestants from Government organisations, is organised by The Executive Council of Dubai, ECD, in collaboration with the Dubai Sports Council, DSC.

Sheikh Hamdan expressed his happiness at the large number of people attracted by the event.

He said the event has been organised in keeping with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, regarding the importance of launching initiatives that help instill a strong culture of teamwork and encourage innovation and creativity among government employees.

The first round of the competitions at the four-day Gov Games will be kicked-off tomorrow at 17:00 hrs at the Kite Beach in Dubai.

Day One of the competition is devoted to the women’s qualifying rounds.

A total of 64 women’s teams will be put through two rounds of seven different challenges. and the men’s competitions will the see participation of 90 teams competing in a total of nine different challenges.

The top six teams will qualify for Saturday’s grand final.

The competitions have been designed according to the highest global standards of sports championships.

The winning men’s and women’s teams will be awarded the title of ‘Gov Games Champions’ and a total prizemoney of AED 2 million.

The event is open to the public and entry is free and only women will be admitted to the women’s competitions.