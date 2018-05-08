Nahyan bin Mubarak receives participants of First International Muslim Communities Congress

Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Organising Committee of the Conference, addressed various topics discussed by the conference, such as activating the role of religious dialogue to confront violence and hatred and enhancing international cooperation to achieve global security and stability.

Dr. Al Nuaimi praised the initiative of establishing the World Council of Muslim Minorities in Abu Dhabi, the capital of peace and love and the symbol of international tolerance. He hoped that the council will achieve the aspirations of Muslim societies and enhance the identity of societies.

He added that the UAE is celebrating the centenary of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who made the UAE a homeland for all, living in peace and harmony.