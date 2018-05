The ERC toured the camps to assess and meet the needs of the refugees and were warmly welcomed by them.

Abu Bakr, Camps Representative, welcomed the ERC team while highlighting the suffering of the refugees and their difficult and complicated conditions, as well as the lack of food supplies.

The refugees praised the ERC’s efforts to help them overcome their conditions, especially with the approach of the Holy Month of Ramadan, as well as the UAE’s humanitarian efforts to help the Yemeni people.