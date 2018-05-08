First International Muslim Communities Congress opens in Abu Dhabi

This came during the two-day First International Muslim Communities Congress, chaired by, Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge.

"We, in the UAE, draw benefit from the guiding principle of Islam and from our national heritage in turning all the achievements we are making into a driving force for the achievement of peace and prosperity," Sheikh Nahyan added.

Sheikh Nahyan commended the initiative of establishing the World Council of Muslim Communities in Abu Dhabi, a move which, he said, establishes Abu Dhabi as the world’s capital city for peace and tolerance.

He expressed hope the Congress would play an efficient role in creating innovative ideas to confront the besetting challenges and risks. "We do hope that the new council would reflect the real conditions of Muslims who now live all over the world and represent the majority of the population in around 50 countries and the minority in others."

"All human societies are now characterised with diversity and cultural pluralism," he added, noting that addressing social and cultural diversity and pluralism has become one of the key challenges of this age.

"The failure to address this cultural and ethnic diversity and pluralism results in dire consequences, including forced migration and spread of subversive ideas that are being imposed on some peoples around the globe."

Successful societies are those where peace, security, stability and loyalty to homeland prevail, he said, expressing hope that the World Council of Muslim Communities would conduct the necessary research needed to overcome the challenges faced by Muslim communities in different parts of the world, including poverty, literacy and oppression.

"We wish the World Council of Muslim Communities would dedicate more interest in the role of a youth who are easily affected by and vulnerable to new technologies," Sheikh Nahyan said, expressing hope that the Congress would serve as an effective tool in building national and international alliances to ensure a decent life for all communities.

"Holding this forum in Abu Dhabi is a true testament to the UAE’s ability to support its Islamic nation. We are a strong nation that boasts harmony between all segments of society and all the people living in its soil. We are determined to continue our endeavours to ensure the higher good of al all world peoples.

"We thank God to have this wise leadership who believe in peace as the main gateway for stability and progress. President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, sees tolerance as an effective means to achieve peace, development, progress and prosperity. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, considers peaceful co-existence as the main component of the UAE endeavours to be a pioneering country around the world. His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, always stresses that tolerance and co-existence are a necessity for the society to attain development and progress."

The IMCC started in Abu Dhabi today under the theme " The Future of the Islamic Presence in Non-Muslims’ Societies: Opportunities and Challenges.

The conference seeks to highlight the role of the UAE in cementing the culture of peace and people-to-peace dialogue for the purpose of the construction of civilization, while networking the efforts made by different states and organisations to frame the Islamic presence outside the Muslim world and ultimately achieve peace and security.

Panel sessions during the two-day event shed light on the initiatives made to encourage Muslims in non-Muslim societies to engage in building their respective societies and participate in their civilian and civilisational renaissance.

To achieve these goals, the organising committee introduced five intellectual themes: the first is "The conditions of Muslim communities in non-Muslim states within the global context: opportunities and challenges"; the second is "From Essentialism to Citizenship: Foundational Steps to Acquaintance"; the third is "The growing phenomenon of religious radicalism and Islamophobia"; the fourth is the "Role of Muslim Communities in non-Muslim Countries to enhance Cultural Pluralism"; and the fifth is "The New World System and the Future of Muslim in the Non Muslim States."

A draft World Charter for Muslim Communities will be issued at the Congress’ final session tomorrow.

The conference brings together a number of dignitaries and scholars along with a large number of representatives of Muslim communities from different parts of the world, including Rexhep Meidani, Former Albanian President,Tariq Al-Kurdi, Chairman of the U.N. Conference on Minority Issues in the World, and Andreas Kiefer, Secretary General of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities - Council of Europe.