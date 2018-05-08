Hamad Al Sharqi to attend graduation of Year of Zayed batch of University of Fujairah

The batch will include diploma, bachelors and masters graduates from the various colleges of the university.

Saeed bin Mohammed Al Raqbani, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the University, said that the graduates will represent the slogan of the Year of Zayed, in line with the declaration of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to make 2018 the Year of Zayed, to commemorate the founding leader, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

He added that the Year of Zayed is a national occasion to express gratitude and pride for the founding leader and the foundations he established to promote and support education, which has made the UAE among the world’s leading and advanced countries.

Dr. Mohammed Gharas Al Din, Director of the University, said that celebrating the graduates of the Year of Zayed 2018 batch highlights the university’s mission to achieve community development by educating its members while adding that the university has drafted a strategy that reflects the vision of the government of Fujairah and the directives of Sheikh Hamad, to provide quality higher education and utilise the latest technologies in education.