GCTP, Senate of Spain discuss cooperation

This came during the meeting held when Ahmed bin Mohamed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance & Peace (GCTP) and Dr. Hessa Abdullah Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to Spain, met with President of the Senate of Spain Pio Garcia Escudero, in Madrid.

Escudero praised GCTP's achievements to disseminate the culture of tolerance, love and peace, while welcoming co-operation with the International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace affiliated with GCTP regarding spread of tolerance and peace.