GCTP, Senate of Spain discuss cooperation

  Monday 07, May 2018
Sharjah 24 – WAM: The Global Council for Tolerance & Peace, GCTP, and the Senate of Spain have discussed co-operation and joint work between the two sides to spread the culture of tolerance and peace around the world.
This came during the meeting held when Ahmed bin Mohamed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance & Peace (GCTP) and Dr. Hessa Abdullah Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to Spain, met with President of the Senate of Spain Pio Garcia Escudero, in Madrid. 
 
Escudero praised GCTP's achievements to disseminate the culture of tolerance, love and peace, while welcoming co-operation with the International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace affiliated with GCTP regarding spread of tolerance and peace. 