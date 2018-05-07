ERC supports patients in chronic illness centres in Shabwa, Yemen

Ahmed Al Neyadi, ERC Representative in Shabwa Governorate, said that the food assistance was provided to patients receiving chemotherapy at the local cancer treatment centre, kidney failure patients in dialysis centres, and those with disabilities who are receiving education and physical therapy at the governorate’s disabled care and rehabilitation centre. The ERC’s assistance aims to meet the humanitarian needs of those suffering from chronic illnesses and help their families, who are suffering difficult economic and humanitarian conditions, he added.

Al Neyadi asserted the ERC’s efforts to continue executing humanitarian and relief assistance projects to reach all the needy citizens in the different districts of the Shabwa Governorate in light of the difficult conditions in Yemen and as an embodiment of the spirit of brotherhood between the people of both countries.

The officials of the centres targeted by the humanitarian assistance projects praised the efforts of the UAE and its humanitarian arm in Yemen, the ERC, and its team in Shabwa Governorate in offering food assistance to this underprivileged segment, which is in need of aid.

The beneficiaries expressed their gratitude to the UAE’s government and people for this humanitarian initiative.