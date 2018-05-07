Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree establishing new subsidiaries of DHA

The subsidiaries will support the effort to further enhance healthcare services in Dubai and enable DHA to fulfill its responsibilities and obligations. Sheikh Mohammed also issued Decree No. 18 of 2018 appointing Humaid Mohammed Al Qutami as the Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority.

According to Decree No. 17 of 2018, Dubai Healthcare Corporation is responsible for operating and managing public health facilities in Dubai, including primary healthcare centres, specialty centres, medical fitness services centres, and public and occupational medical centres.