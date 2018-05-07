Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree establishing new subsidiaries of DHA

  • Monday 07, May 2018 in 10:28 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President and Prime Minister, has issued Decree No. 17 of 2018 establishing subsidiaries of the Dubai Health Authority, DHA. The new DHA subsidiaries established under the Decree are Dubai Healthcare Corporation and Dubai Health Insurance Corporation.
The subsidiaries will support the effort to further enhance healthcare services in Dubai and enable DHA to fulfill its responsibilities and obligations. Sheikh Mohammed also issued Decree No. 18 of 2018 appointing Humaid Mohammed Al Qutami as the Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority.
 
According to Decree No. 17 of 2018, Dubai Healthcare Corporation is responsible for operating and managing public health facilities in Dubai, including primary healthcare centres, specialty centres, medical fitness services centres, and public and occupational medical centres.