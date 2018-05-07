Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme issues 100 housing support decisions

Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure Development and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, stated that Sheikh Zayed established the foundations of giving, and the UAE’s government and people have followed in his footsteps, to promote values of giving and provide family stability among UAE nationals.

He added that the programme supports various segments of the community, especially the underprivileged, and prioritises their future aspirations, to provide stability and fulfil their needs.

The initiative is a realisation of Sheikh Zayed’s methodology and an implementation of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The programme’s decisions aim to support the elderly, widows, divorced women and people of determination while providing the necessary services to ensure housing stability, in line with the country’s housing quality specifications, Al Nuaimi said in conclusion.