UAE has exceeded stage of women’s empowerment to executive leadership: RAK Ruler

He made this statement during the launch of the first regional conference, titled, "The Arab Strategies in Combatting Violence Against Women," which was organised by the Aman Centre for Women and Children.

Sheikh Saud said that Emirati women are currently enjoying their rights, gains and leading roles, as the result of the wise policies of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, as well as the country’s general policies.

He also praised the support of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development, Foundation, FDF, the "Mother of the UAE," for Emirati women and Arab women and highlighted her leading role in supporting the rights of women and children, through various regional and international organisations.

He added that Sheikha Fatima has launched many global initiatives that aim to improve the living and social conditions of women, without discrimination based on religion or race.

The two-day conference, which is taking place on 7th and 8th May, is being attended by representatives of Arab and international associations, civil society organisations, ministries and government authorities. Various speakers will present the experiences of Arab countries in combatting violence against women and the role of Arab civil society organisations in countering violence.

Sheikh Saud also launched the centre’s new logo, which reflects its role in supporting women and children who face violence.