UAE, UNHCR cooperation on nutrition programme for Rohingya launched

He was received by Kevin Allen, Head of UNHCR's Emergency Operations for the Rohingya refugee response in Bangladesh.

Al Hosni and Allen toured one of the UNHCR nutrition centres supported by the UAE contribution last Friday. At the centre, the Assistant Minister met with UNHCR staff, partner agency workers and saw first-hand affected refugees. He was briefed on the centre and UNHCR’s response in nutrition by a UNHCR nutrition expert.

The visit marked the launch of the cooperation between UAE and UNHCR in the nutrition programme which will cover the needs of 132,700 refugees, including 78,000 adult women and children.

Al Hosani commented, "The situation of Rohingya refugees is very difficult, especially those women and children who suffer from malnutrition. UAE expresses appreciation to the Bangladesh government and the people of Bangladesh for their humanitarian stances, especially in hosting Rohingya refugees who fled forcibly. The UAE will increase support to UNHCR, the UN agencies, and all the humanitarian organisations, to help provide assistance and relief to the Rohingya refugees, this is a big task and all your efforts are much appreciated."

In turn, Allen, said, "The UNHCR and the refugees we serve thank the Government and people of the UAE for this generous contribution, which will address the nutritional needs of thousands of Rohingya children."

UNHCR would like to acknowledge UAE’s generous contribution of US$2 million to support UNHCR’s activities, in particular, nutrition, for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh.

An estimated one of every fifth Rohingya refugee child in Bangladesh is suffering from acute malnutrition. As per the last nutrition survey UNHCR conducted end of 2017, the overall global acute malnutrition rate for refugee children in Bangladesh was 18.2 percent, out of which almost 4 percent were suffering from severe acute malnutrition.

Support for critical nutritional treatment, with a special focus on children and mothers, is key. UNHCR has established nutrition programmes in ten camps across Kutupalong, Chakmarkul and Nayapara settlements, covering the needs of 132,700 refugees, including 78,000 adult women and children.