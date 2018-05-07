UAE President sends note to Uzbek President

During his official visit to Tashkent, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs delivered the letter to President Mirziyoyev.

Sheikh Mansour conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to the Uzbek President and people of Uzbekistan and wished them more progress and prosperity.

In turn, President Mirziyoyev welcomed Sheikh Mansour's visit, expressing his hope that the visit will contribute to the development of cooperation relations between both countries and enhance them to serve the aspirations of the two friendly peoples.

Sheikh Mansour emphasised the two countries' keenness to strengthen relations and boost them across various fields. The two sides also reviewed a number of regional and international issues of common concern.

The meeting was attended by Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry, Mohammed bin Thani Al Rumaithi, Chairman of the UAE Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, Mohammed Haji Al Khouri, Director-General of the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, Mohammed Hareb Al Mehairbi, UAE Ambassador to Uzbekistan, Mahmood Ebraheem Al Mahmood, Chairman of ADS Securities, and Saeed Al Bahri Salem Al Ameri, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Food Control Authority.

Sheikh Mansour concluded the visit and left the capital Tashkent, where he was seen off by Kholmuradov Suhrob Rustamovich, Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan.