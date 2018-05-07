UAE keen to promote, develop its relief, development work: Hamdan bin Zayed

He added that the directives of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa, and the support of the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, aim to promote solidarity when dealing with urgent humanitarian issues.

In his statement marking the World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day on 8th May, Sheikh Hamdan said that it is not a coincidence that the UAE has maintained its position as the leading donor of international development aid for the fifth consecutive year, topping the list the most giving countries in 2017, according to recent statistics from the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, OECD.

He further added that Emirati nationals currently stationed in areas such as Asia and Africa are performing a sacred duty in the toughest conditions, to save lives and raise the country’s flag.

Sheikh Hamdan also highlighted the importance of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, despite its challenges and the scarcity of available resources.

He stated that the international movement has acquired significant experience in urgently intervening in times of crises and disasters, and has managed to reduce their impact on humanity and support victims and civilians while urging donors, whether philanthropists, governments, institutions or individuals, to help the movement perform its duties.

He further said that allocating an international day for the movement is an opportunity to create dialogue on major issues of concern, especially as the world is witnessing instability that requires the movement to reassess the concepts of partnership and coordination, as well as the creation of humanitarian, relief and development strategies.

Sheikh Hamdan praised the role of philanthropists in supporting the ERC’s efforts while noting that their support has reinforced the UAE’s humanitarian stature and strengthened the values of giving. He also thanked the ERC’s employees while explaining their considerable responsibilities.