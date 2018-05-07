National Media Council organises staff visit to Founder’s Memorial

The visit aimed to recall the values and lessons stemming from the immortal legacy left behind by the Founding Father, whose forward-thinking vision has turned the UAE into an oasis of giving and security for all those living on its soil.

On this occasion, Dr. Al Jaber said, "While observing this national occasion, we recall with all pride the future-oriented vision adopted by Sheikh Zayed, God bless his soul, toward the necessity of establishing an all-embracing renaissance across all aspects of life in the UAE in a way that befits the country's prestigious stature as an effective contributor to the region's stability and security and to ensuring happiness and welfare for its peoples."

"Following long years of hard work and achievements, Sheikh Zayed left behind a pioneering great country that has become a role model for progress and development and for promoting the values of peaceful co-existence and happiness, leaving to us a rich legacy from which we draw experience and determination to continue to forge ahead on the path toward achieving his vision and ambitions."

"Today we reap the fruits, the seeds of which were sown by the late Sheikh Zayed, fruits that have blossomed into resounding successes thanks to our wise leaders who are following in the footsteps of the Founding Father and are sparing no efforts to inculcate his values and guiding principles to enable the UAE to scale greater heights and become the world's top nation across different socio-economic, humanitarian, cultural and scientific indices," he added.