FNC discusses policy of Ministry of Energy and Industry

Mohammed Ali Al Kamali, Chairman of the Committee, said that two experts on the engineering of renewable and sustainable energy from the University of Sharjah were invited to deliver a presentation on the challenges facing renewable energy and its impact on the environment in case of using fossil fuel to produce energy.

He stated that his committee would review studies on the socio-economic impact of renewable energy projects and the qualification of Emirati human resources in this sector.

He added that experts and officials would be invited in forthcoming functions to speak about the results of innovation labs and government accelerators in this respect.

"The relation between artificial intelligence and renewable energy and the UAE economy in the post-oil era will figure high in upcoming deliberations," he said.